HEADS OF STATE PAY LAST RESPECTS TO LATE PRESIDENT MAGUFULI

Heads of State and Government have paid their last respects to late President of the United Republic of Tanzania John Pombe Magufuli.

President of Kenya Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera and President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa were among those that spoke at an official funeral programme in Dodoma.

President Edgar Lungu arrived in Dodoma, Tanzania, this morning for the same programme slated for Jumhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Speaking during the funeral programme, President Lungu said the late President was committed to seeing his people better their lives.

The Head of State said the late President Magufuli will be remembered for his hard work.

He recalled when he and President Magufuli opened the One Boarder Post at Nakonde which had eased the movement of people, goods and services.

He said President Magufuli was his personal friend and will forever be his friend.

The President is expected to return to Zambia immediately after the program today.

