HEADTEACHER THREATENS TO COMMIT SUICIDE OVER NAKED VIDEO

Headmistress for Chila Primary School in Mbala has threatened to commit suicide if people especially teachers continue circulating her naked video. “Am heartbroken and feel like killing myself. Please stop sharing my video”, she told teachers who visited her at her home this morning.

Yesterday, she told police that she did not deliberately send her sex video to the teachers’ group. She said the video was meant for her boyfriend Mabvuto Kaonga who is a soldier (within Mbala) by profession but mistakenly sent it to a Head Teachers’ Forum where she is a member.

(Credit: Mbala Times)