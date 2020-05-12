By Chileshe Mwango

Economist Noel Kabwita has called for reconsideration of the criteria being followed when putting members of the public suspected to be contacts of those who test positive for the Corona virus.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kabwita says the current practice where active people are quarantined for as long as they have been in possible contact with someone who tests positive to Covid19 is hampering Zambia’s efforts to make quick economic recovery.

Mr. Kabwita says if left unchecked, the country as well as individuals may not be able to recover from the economic hardships that have been necessitated by the outbreak of the Corona Virus.

In an effort to eliminate the spread of Covid19, all possible contacts of persons who have tested positive to the disease are quarantined for a period not exceeding 14 days.

However, some people have complained of having been quarantined even when they did not have the virus and that this has affected their survival as their businesses suffer.

