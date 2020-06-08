Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Chief Government Spokesperson Ms Dora Siliya have been discharged from quarantine after repeat tests came out negative for COVlD-19.

Meanwhile, Zambia has recorded 111 new cases in the past seven days out of 8,805 tests done, bringing the cumulative total to 1,210 cases.

Three COVID-19 associated deaths have also been recorded during the same period.

Ministry of Health permanent secretary Ms Kakulubelwa Mulalelo said during the 63rd COVlD-19 briefing today that the total deaths now stand at 10.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya and Ms Siliya, the information minister, are out quarantine after testing negative to the Coronavirus.

Ms Mulalelo has advised Zambians to keep wearing masks, practice social distancing, and sanitise.