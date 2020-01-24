Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya pays a visit to former Vice President Dr. Guy Scott on Fri. January 24, 2020.

Dr. Chilufya relayed President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s best wishes for a quick recovery to Zambia’s former Vice President who has been recieving treatment from the United Kingdom with support from government.

And Dr. Scott who was in high spirits thanked the President for all the care, love and support that he has been recieving and assured the Minister that he is feeling much better.

Dr. Chilufya visited Dr. Scott in the company of 2 senior consultants from the University Teaching Hospital ‘UTH’ and assured the former Veep that government would do everything to ensure he remains in good health.