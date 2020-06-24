Health Minister, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has been arrested by the Anti Corruption Commission-ACC-and charged on four counts of being found in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime in accordance with section 71 (1) of the forfeiture of proceeds crimes act number 19 of 2010.



Dr. Chilufya has since been released on police bond in his own recognizance as a member of parliament.

A Team of lawyers representing Dr. Chilufya have confirmed to Diamond TV that the ACC interrogated Dr. Chilufya Wednesday morning at their offices in Lusaka’s Kabulonga area.

The lawyers include, Jonas Zimba, Tutwa Ngulube and Munakopa Sikaulu

This afternoon the ACC is expected to update the media on the matter.