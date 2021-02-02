BARELY a month after firing Chitalu Chilufya as health minister, President Edgar Lungu has also fired the ministry’s Permanent Secretary for Administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo.

In her place President Edgar Lungu has appointed Emmanuel Ngulube.

The ministry of health has recently been under fire for allowing the distribution of unsafe medical kits and defective drugs supplied by Honey Bee Pharmacies.

The Zambia Medicine Regulations Authority (ZAMRA) has been working in overdrive recalling the drugs from public circulation.

President Lungu has also fired Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Auxilia Ponga who has been replaced by Patrick Antonio Lungu while her Works and Supply counterpart Agness Musunga, among other appointments made.

