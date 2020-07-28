UNLESS President Edgar Lungu acts urgently on Dr Chitalu Chilufya and redresses the situation, Zambia will witness a worst holocaust because the health system has collapsed, Ministry of Health and Zambia National Public Health Institute officials have warned.

The sources said there are no essential drugs in hospitals including panadol and insulin, stressing that while President Lungu seems to be making decisions in the interest of furthering his 2021 election bid, all that risk being wiped out once citizens realise the magnitude of the health crisis or start dying like chickens.

The sources disclosed that according to the Auditor General’s report, K1.4 billion and US$1 million have been mismanaged by the Ministry of Health.

“And the Auditor General has established that most of the procurement done by the Ministry of Health is not subjected to competition – there are no competitive tenders,” sources said. “As you reported the other day, the ministry exhausted K500 million that was released by the treasury within three days. As it is now, donors have withheld their funding to the ministry. They’re very sure that there’s no accountability in the Ministry of Health. There’s a lot of embezzlement, for example, the questionable procurement like the Honeybee Pharmacy saga, procurement of ambulances, inflated figures for construction of some health facilities, and lack of accountability for Covid resources where Dr Chilufya is just prioritising cadres like Kennedy Kamba and Anthony Mumba to be among the suppliers, both to their benefit and the minister himself.”

Ministry sources also said the permanent secretary in charge of administration, Kakulubelwa Mulalelo, had started feeling uncomfortable.

“The PemSec administration has been heard in the circles complaining that ‘at the stage we are, I would rather be transferred to another ministry’. She says she’s not safe, and she doesn’t want to go to prison. But Kaku who is complaining was pushed into that position by Dr Chilufya who is her friend to facilitate the minister’s involvement in the procurement process,” the sources said.

They have urged Zambians to not only follow keenly Dr Chilufya’s corruption case, but to pressure President Lungu to for once act in national interest to address challenges in the health sector.

“Our biggest problem as a result of COVID-19 fight is that hospitals have run out of essential drugs, including Panadol and Insulin. Because Covid attacks more those with underlining health issues like diabetes, the smokers, etc, when they go for routine medical services they’re not being attended to as expected. They’re told to go back home. But Dr Chilufya won’t agree that hospitals have run out of essential drugs; he will mask this. Even [late Mwansabombwe PF member of parliament] Rodgers Mwewa, his sugar levels were very high, at 19 when the normal should be five,” the sources said. “Yes, it’s true that coronavirus cases will worsen due to the weather, but the major issue is that the entire health system has collapsed. Zambians, put pressure on President Lungu to remove Dr Chilufya from that ministry. If he is still interested in having Dr Chilufya as member of his administration, he should take him elsewhere. Our biggest problem in Zambia today is not COVID-19, the real issue is that the health system has collapsed. If not addressed as a matter of urgency, Zambia will soon witness the worst holocaust. People will just be dying like chickens, and Dr Chilufya will be telling you ‘it’s COVID-19, I told you’. This is why recently he was threatening that one day you will wake up and find 1,000 deaths. Zambians, don’t take that statement lightly. He knows that the health system has collapsed, and health personnel are demotivated.”

The sources said there were a lot of public health professionals who can manage both the COVID-19 and the country’s health system.

“Zambians, put pressure on the President to act because it’s very clear Dr Chilufya has become too powerful, sophisticated and untouchable. But we don’t see the President acting against Dr Chilufya because it’s very clear that the President has been captured,” another source said. “That is why Dr Chilufya deliberately mobilised those chiefs and cadres to go to court for solidarity and carrying placards saying, ECL President for 2021, because Dr Chilufya made the President believe that Luapula Province is under his control. And if arrested, prosecuted and convicted, there’s going to be a revolt from Luapula, and PF and President Lungu are going to lose Luapula. And since the President wants to win 2021 elections, he doesn’t want to lose Chilufya and Luapula Province. The President believes that Dr Chilufya can indeed cause a revolt, should he be dropped or convicted. Watch his trial and keep fingers crossed that the DPP doesn’t enter a nolle. Imagine the man who is in charge of managing the Covid response went against his own public health measures, just to demonstrate to the President that he carries Luapula, and that he commands following even within Cabinet. You saw those ministers who paraded themselves in support at court. But if you can disregard your own regulations, how do you expect citizens to adhere to them? Isn’t he in one breath telling citizens that Covid is fake?”

The sources warned that more people would be dying from malaria, diabetes, cancer, and other illnesses that have generally been under control.

They said currently, the cancer centre at UTH has no drugs and most of the equipment is not working.

“And now imagine if a cancer patient contracts corona, the chances of dying are very high. If the shortage of essential drugs is happening in cities, how about rural areas where this problem has been endemic? The President must do the right thing and stop acting in his 2021 interests and that of Dr Chilufya,” the sources said. “If the President doesn’t act now to remove Dr Chilufya and end the circus, the truth will soon come out. Dr Chilufya wants to be running mate. And with this eligibility issue being talked about over ba Lungu, Dr Chilufya sees himself as the presidential candidate. He’s calculating. The President doesn’t seem to realise. But why risk the country? In fact, in trying hard to win the elections, the President risks losing 2021 as things stand today. People can rise against him. Whatever wrongs, including the collapsed health system, the buck stops at the President. He’s the one in charge. It’s the President in charge, and not Chilufya.”