A polygamous man from Binga killed himself by drinking poison, after learning that his younger wife was cheating on him.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Aleck Muleya of Siamulaba Village under Chief Siachilaba in the Simatelele area.

Muleya was married to two women, Selina Mudenda and Perfect Munkuli. However, he could not stomach it after he learned that his younger wife, Perfect, was having an affair with another man that he killed himself last week.

The Chronicle reports that the polygamous man initially told his first wife that Perfect was cheating on him. He then confronted his second wife about the rumours that she was having an adulterous affair.

Muleya seems not to have been satisfied by his younger wife’s response to the allegations and broke down after the confrontation. A police source told the publication,

“After some minutes Muleya went to the second wife’s bedroom hut to discuss the issue with her. He returned to Ms Mudenda’s bedroom hut after about 20 minutes and was crying and did not say a word to her.”

He is reported to have spent more than half an hour weeping in his first wife’s bedroom. He then composed himself and left Mudenda’s bedroom without telling her of his plans.

To make sure that she would not interrupt his plans, he locked her inside the bedroom from the outside. After leaving his home, Muley went to his mother’s maize field where he ingested the poison.

His body was discovered the next day following an extensive search by community members. The search party was organised after Perfect unlocked her co-wife’s door in the morning. The two women then proceeded to their mother-in-law’s where they informed her of what had transpired the night before.

When Muleya’s mother confirmed that she had not seen him, they raised alarm and alerted the rest of the village which organised a search party.

According to the police source, the body was ferried to the Binga District Hospital for a post mortem.