Heathrow, UK: Heathrow worker dad, 61, and pharmacist daughter, 33, die from coronavirus just 24 hours apart

Saturday March 28, 2020

A FRONTLINE Heathrow immigration officer and his daughter died from coronavirus 24 hours apart.

Terminal 3 worker Sudhir Sharma, 61, passed away on Wednesday and pharmacist Pooja, 33, the following day.

Officials do not believe Sudhir contracted Covid-19 on duty as he last worked on January 7, making it more likely he picked up the virus elsewhere.

But a source said: “It’s an absolute tragedy. He was a lovely, lovely man. Every immigration officer is talking about it.

“There are concerns about his widow being unable to attend the funeral because of the isolation issues. It’s just so awful.”

Sudhir, from Hounslow in West London, is thought to have had underlying health problems in recent years, forcing him to miss periods at work.

But pals said he had recently returned to his frontline role.

Pooja, who worked at Eastbourne District General Hospital in East Sussex, is believed to have spent three days receiving medical care before the virus claimed her life.

