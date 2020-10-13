Kasama – 13/10/20
Police in Kasama have blocked all roads leading to Kasama Magistrate Court where UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka and three others are today appearing on a charge of aggravated robbery.
The four which include Elias Mubanga and Samuel Ngwira are remanded at Milima State correctional facility awaiting for instructions from DPP to commit the matter to the High Court.
The four are accused of aggravated Robbery and malicious damage.
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is in Kasama to show solidarity to his members in prison.
Hundreds of other UPND members and Kasama residents have braved the morning chilly weather to offer solidarity to the incarcerated leaders but are being blocked by the heavy police presence.
Hundreds of Police officers have been drawn from across the northern and muchinga provinces sending a feel of a Police state in the usually quiet town.
The four who are appearing for mention are being represented by Mulambo Haimbe and a Counsel Phiri both of Malambo and Associates.
Is this not the same way the Colonial Oppressors restricted native Africans? When the Archbishop Emeritus Mpundu tells you that PF is worse than the Colonial masters, this is what it means. There is nothing worse than being oppressed by your own kind!
Lungu and his PF should not expect to be treated better when they find themselves on the other side of the Law!
They are just exposing their stupidiness not security. Foolish these guys have really reduced themselves to dogs not human security shame, security helped Mugabe destroy Zimbabwe exactly what thieseidiots are doing, but when the economy break it doesn’t choose that this one is a police officer, or army or ZAF or zns or op the whole country and its its citizens. Guys you are foolish. You cant continue protecting wrong things.