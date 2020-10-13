Kasama – 13/10/20

Police in Kasama have blocked all roads leading to Kasama Magistrate Court where UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka and three others are today appearing on a charge of aggravated robbery.

The four which include Elias Mubanga and Samuel Ngwira are remanded at Milima State correctional facility awaiting for instructions from DPP to commit the matter to the High Court.

The four are accused of aggravated Robbery and malicious damage.

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is in Kasama to show solidarity to his members in prison.

Hundreds of other UPND members and Kasama residents have braved the morning chilly weather to offer solidarity to the incarcerated leaders but are being blocked by the heavy police presence.

Hundreds of Police officers have been drawn from across the northern and muchinga provinces sending a feel of a Police state in the usually quiet town.

The four who are appearing for mention are being represented by Mulambo Haimbe and a Counsel Phiri both of Malambo and Associates.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM








