This desperation by the corrupt PF must stop immediately.

Today, a battalion of heavily armed Police went to raid my In-laws homes in Shibuyunji District in search of imaginary weapons.

They dug the maize fields and yards and literally turned my In-laws houses upside down as onlookers watched in shock.

In all honest, Mr Edgar Lungu must know that I, Hakainde Hichilema and my wife Mutinta including our In-laws have no weapons besides God.

Other than God, the people of Zambia and their voters cards are our weapons.

Leave our In-laws out of this and face us head on in terms of how this country can be developed.

We are aware that the PF is having sleepless nights and wants us to stop being their challenger in the August elections, but they must not push their lucky too far.

We call upon all Zambians to remain calm and focused and not be disrupted by such intimidation by the PF as exhibited today.

Hakainde Hichilema

UPND President