This desperation by the corrupt PF must stop immediately.
Today, a battalion of heavily armed Police went to raid my In-laws homes in Shibuyunji District in search of imaginary weapons.
They dug the maize fields and yards and literally turned my In-laws houses upside down as onlookers watched in shock.
In all honest, Mr Edgar Lungu must know that I, Hakainde Hichilema and my wife Mutinta including our In-laws have no weapons besides God.
Other than God, the people of Zambia and their voters cards are our weapons.
Leave our In-laws out of this and face us head on in terms of how this country can be developed.
We are aware that the PF is having sleepless nights and wants us to stop being their challenger in the August elections, but they must not push their lucky too far.
We call upon all Zambians to remain calm and focused and not be disrupted by such intimidation by the PF as exhibited today.
Hakainde Hichilema
UPND President
Shame on pf, when your time to go has come not even Angel’s can help you, just start preparing life after politics
This raiding of homes of HH’s in-laws in Shibuyunji by armed police is getting out of hand and is total abuse of the so called policing powers! Who gave police permission to raid these homes? Stop intimidating innocent citizens. This conduct is aimed at frustrating HH who is just competing with Lungu for the presidency in Zambia. Compete for voters in civilized ways! Don’t provoke violent reactions from people whose rights the police are abusing with this conduct! This is disgusting to say the least.