[By Mike Mwansa]

A SENIOR citizen based in Eastern Province has described President Edgar Lungu’s leadership as “the number one embarrassment” the country has ever experienced.

Doudy Mbeba of Lundazi, a political activist, says he never imagined to experience a leader like President Lungu who, according to him, promotes lawlessness in the country.

“The leadership of Edgar Lungu is coming out as the number one embarrassment. I never thought there would be a leader who would promote lawlessness in the country to the levels that this Edgar Lungu has done,” Mbeba told The Mast. “We have reached a stage where one would start wondering whether we have got a constitution, laws or not? It’s almost like an animal farm where the strongest must survive.”

He has since described President Lungu’s leadership as the worst from the time the country got its independence.

“I think his leadership is the worst of all since we got independence. We are just some days away from the August 12 general elections. This is the time when Zambians are supposed to be reminded that whatever they do especially on that day (August 12), whatever they are voting for is what is going to come and live with them,” Mbeba said. “They are going to vote secretly but that secrecy is revealed from what will be the outcome of the elections. The outcome of the elections is going to have a greater impact on us, at least for another five years.”

He implored Zambians to help President Lungu have a good ending by voting him out.

“I don’t see any reasonable Zambian who would give PF another five-year mandate to rule this country hoping that they can do something which they have failed to do in 10 years. This is the time that we are supposed to help Edgar Lungu,” said Mbeba. “We can help a person in different ways. And voting him out will be the best help we can give him. He may come and end very badly; its better he leaves the podium right away.”