HER HONOUR MUTALE NALUMANGO HAS BEEN ACCEPTED BY ZAMBIANS

The UPND Alliance Presidential Running Mate, Madam Mutale Nalumango has been accepted far and wide across the country by Zambians.

Since the time she embarked on her countrywide inspection of PF failed projects, and current door to door campaigns; Madam Nalumango has widely been accepted as the Republican incoming Vice President, considering how people have been flocking to her entourage to receive the message of Hope and Help.

What has necessitated this people’s acceptance is the fact that, Her Honour has shown exemplary leadership attributes which cannot be forfeited for anything else but to serve Zambians diligently in a more humane and sober manner.