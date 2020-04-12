PRESS RELEASE: Her Royal Highness Chieftainess Shikabeta Has Died.

It’s with a heavy heart, that I wish to announce the death of Her Royal Highness Chieftainess Shikabeta of the Soli people of Rufunsa District.

The Chieftainess, Ms Paxina Sakala died today in the University Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

Chieftainess Shikabeta was taken ill, after she suffered high blood pressure on 3rd April 2020 and was initially admitted to Mpanshya General Hospital in Rufunsa before being referred to the UTH.

She later suffered a stroke and died whilst receiving specialist treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Chieftainess Shikabeta was probably one of the youngest Chiefs in the country having ascended to the Chieftainship at the age of 42 years on 10th March 2019. This followed the death of her predecessor who died in 2018.

Only two weeks ago, my office visited the Chieftainess to discuss several developmental issues such as the connection of Rufunsa District to the National grid which was successfully done.

The Chieftainess, a former Accountant at Nakonde District Council was recently cut off from the rest of Lusaka and mainly due to the damaged Mwateshi Bridge on the D146 road linking Shikabeta Chiefdom to Lusaka and Central Province through Luano Valley.

My office working with the Chieftainess engaged the Road Development Agency and the NRFA for funding to undertake remedial works on the bridge. Preliminary works on the Road have already commenced

It is therefore a great loss for us as a Province to lose such a progressive and promising young Chief who within her short reign had provided development focused leadership to her subjects.

May the Soul of the the late Chieftainess rest in eternal peace.

Issued By:

Elias Kamanga

PS Lusaka Province