Herbal Researcher, Howard Maila is calling on government to avail him an opportunity to subject his herbal preparation, “the Mailacin” to laboratory test on its effectiveness to cure the corona virus.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Maila says he has no doubt that his herbal preparation which is antiviral in nature could cure Covid19 going by its effectiveness in clearing common symptoms in other diseases where it has been used.

Mr. Maila whose multi-purpose herbal preparation, Mailacin, underwent clinical trials with two others in 2005, has emphasized that all he wants are clinical trials on his remedy and that should it be found to be toxic, he will provide a non-toxic remedy to the affected people.

With no approved treatments for covid-19, scientists worldwide are currently conducting trials to try and find the cure while the President of Madagascar has also launched a herbal remedy which he alleges cures the virus.

