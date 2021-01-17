UGANDA ELECTIONS

By James Chona

Accept one another, then, just as Christ accepted you, in order to bring praise to God.- Romans 15:7

Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni has ruled Uganda since 1986. He is 76 years old. He was only a 41 year old military rebel when he took over a war ravaged country and has transformed it a relatively growing economy. Yesterday I highlighted the fact that Bobi Wine is a true inspiration to many. And here a reasons why I feel both Museveni and Wine are relevant to the future of Uganda.

Bobi Wine is 38 years old and growing in stature politically. Here are lessons that Wine should learn from Museveni that draw similarities to the two “belligerents”

1. Museveni formed the Front for National Salvation in 1973 after a failed attempt to overthrow Idi Amin. He was 29 years old.

2. Having been actively involved in a rebel activities to oust Amin, Museveni saw his agenda hijacked when Milton Obote assumed office in 1980. He was 36 years old.

3. He went back “into the Bush” as a rebel fighting to topple the Obote regime.

4. Then again, his mission was “hijacked” when the Tito Okello led Uganda Army overthrew Obote in 1985. He was 41 years old.

5. Museveni then with support from Zairean President launched the battle for Kampala which led to a relatively peaceful surrender by Okellos Army and on 29th January 1986, Museveni took office. He was still 41 years and turned 42 in September 1986.

How many times did Museveni fail and how many times were his plans hijacked. He nonetheless remained resolute. Museveni will never lose an election in Uganda because the majority still see in him a true liberator and is largely still a huge unifying factor in Uganda. Lessons from the ousting of Mugabe in Zimbabwe have shown that sometimes a “perceived” dictator is actually a better leader.

However, Museveni with advanced age must begin to show more tolerance for democracy and begin a succession which as Africans we have failed to do. With exception of Nyerere and Moi (Dos Santos did but aftermath is ugly), no other African leader has transitioned leadership through a peaceful democratic process leaving behind a legacy of good governance.

In Congratulating President Museveni I pray that he uses this term to bring a spirit of coexistence in Ugandan politics. To Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine I salute you for your bravery and courage. As an epitome of a resilient Ugandan youth, learn from Museveni. However, note that while Museveni retreated to fight from the Bush after every disappointment, we live in a different era where you have to retreat to the grassroots and sell yourself.

God Bless Uganda

God Bless Africa