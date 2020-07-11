Once upon a time, Hollywood actor, 51, and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, we the perfect couple with the perfect children no one aspired to be because it was impossible.

Today, American singer-songwriter from New Orleans, Louisiana, formerly signed to Def Jam Recordings August Anthony Alsina Jr has brought some relief in helping unveil to the world the two are not as perfect as they seem. He admitted on the Breakfast Show that he had a relationship with Jada upon Will’s consent.

After much media speculations, Will & Jada took to open up about this themselves and were seen having a tense conversation about their marriage in a dramatic showdown on Red Table Talk last night.

The episode showed Jada confirming she’d had a relationship with singer August Alsina, 27, during a difficult point in their marriage.

Will and Jada have been hit with a barrage of tweets mainly mocking Will Smith as the butt of the joke in this reality. However, before we get into the tweets, there alleged conversations between Will Smith and other celebrities have been posted.

It seems Michael Blackson and 50 Cents took to instagram to share their conversations with Will Smith about this matter and here is how it went down.

And 50 Cents

The memes below are hilarious.

