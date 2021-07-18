HERE IS HOW PF CANNOT WIN THE ELECTION WITHOUT RIGGING IT
The Candidates’ Morning Comment
The manipulation of the 2021 elections by the ruling party began with issuance of National Registration Cards (NRC) by the Ministry of Home Affairs and subsequently, the voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commision of Zambia(ECZ).
Few NRCs were issued in regions where the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) is believed to be strong. And this was followed by a very discredited registration of voters by ECZ where the same regions which saw few registration of NRCs recorded drastic reduction of registered voters. Ironically, all regions where the Patriotic Front (PF) is strong received increased registration of NRCs and voters. This is not a usual occurrence but a well calculated scheme by the ruling party in partnership with the Ministry of Home Affairs and ECZ. There is no tangible explanation by anyone in Government at the Ministry of Home Affairs and indeed ECZ to explain why numbers have reduced in certain regions and why they have increased in others. They simply do not have any scientific explanation to back their fraud.
However, when you look at the registered voters per province, it is clear that this election is the most difficult one on the part of PF. At the moment, no one is buying their claim that they must be retained in power on the premise of delivering infrastructure development. They may have built a few things here and there but those things have not translated into improved living standards for majority Zambians. This is so because as they built those empty structures throughout the country, in the process, they stole large amounts of taxpayers money through tendering, kick-backs, corruption and over-pricing. Over 80% of the total costs of all the projects PF has undertaken have ended up in the pockets of a few highly corrupt criminals, jackals in Zambia. And by extension, crumbs of that corruption have landed in the pockets of their sycophants, political tse-tse flies in the name of cadres who are busy chanting alebwelelapo.
Huge debts accumulated by PF, whose principal and interest repayment is the burden of the poor through the taxes they pay on a daily basis has further enslaved Zambians. This is the basis of problems for PF. They have no good explanation to give why the cost of living in Zambia is high if at all there exists any working relationship between their corrupt infrastructure development program and improved lives for Zambians.
As things stand, the PF have lost grip in Lusaka Province. In previous elections, the PF controlled this province with about 15% against the UPND. Currently, they do not have control of Lusaka and will not get over 30% of votes. Again, the same way they have lost grip in Lusaka is the same way they will not win in the Copperbelt.
When you look at the voting pattern of Zambia since the 2006 elections, voter apathy has been very high in Northern, Luapula, Eastern and Muchinga provinces. Currently, these may form some imaginary stronghold for PF but even there, we all know that there is nothing that will make voters turn up in numbers and cast votes in these provinces, especially now that they are more hungry than they were during the previous elections. We also know that the voting pattern in Southern, Western, Northwestern and Central provinces where the main opposition UPND has huge control, have higher voting patterns than the regions where PF think they still have control.
Even though the numbers of registered voters have been manipulated, things do not look so good for the ruling party. When you go to Eastern province, the PF has no tangible influence there. They lost a by-election in Petauke where President Edgar Lungu comes from. Look at the results in Kamimba ward in Lumezi as well as the Vubwi by-election. The difference of votes between PF and UPND is not something one can say is indication that the ruling party still controls a very huge part of that region.
We dare say- and we believe we are not far from the truth – that the PF will not win in Lusaka. They will not win in the Copperbelt and they have lost a significant share of the Central province where they had a good number of votes previously. This is so because voters in urban areas and along the rail are more conscious than those in rural areas who can be manipulated through vote buying. The PF’s pattern of campaigns shows it that they are more concerned with rural votes.
We must point out too that, the fact that PF has lost ground in Lusaka and Copperbelt is not suggesting that UPND has gained automatically. There are many voters who are undecided who need convincing. Anyone at the moment can still get those undecided voters including the PF. At the moment, the PF are doing so much strategy to win those numbers more than the UPND and all other parties. However, there is every reason to believe that PF will not win these elections without rigging. -The Candidates
That’s the hope of this dull Upnd cadre that PF has “lost” support in Lusaka, but for us who stay in Lusaka there’s no sign of Upnd in Lusaka! Travel around all the compounds there’s no sign of Upnd! On rigging, it’s actually Upnd which has been rigging in Southern province since 2015 by transporting people, even under age to get NRCs, and later transported to register as voters! So 70% of the population in Southern province where registered as voters in 2015 and 2016 because underage were also registered! And further rigging was done by Hichilema and fellow crooked chaps in Upndead by encouraging their Tonga people to have more than one NRC, hence they registered as voters more than once! So if population of egilible voters was 750,000, it was more than doubled because of this type of rigging by Upnd! With the new Biometric voters register the number of voters has reduced by more than 50% in Southern province! So that close result that was there in 2016 was because of rigging by Hichilema and his cronies! Which will not be to there this time, because they won’t be able to vote more than once as they have been doing in Southern province traditionally! So Upnd don’t “hide” in lies of PF rigging, Upnd is headed for big loss, because their traditional rigging will not be there any more! So PF are assured of comfortable win come August 12! There’s no creditable opposition! Bye! Bye! Hichilema and Upnd!
This is a good analysis. Definitely PF has lost ground both in lusaka and the copperbelt and they know it. That’s why they are using all the tricks in the book to make up for it. We cannot rule our rigging also. Zambians must be very vigilant on August 12 this year.
MR. CANDIDATE YOU ARE RIGHT TO SOME EXTENT. TODAY I WAS WITH A PF CADRE WHO WAS STRONGLY SAYING PF WILL WIN BY A BIG MAGINE BUT AFTER LECTURING HIM ON THE ISSUES BITING THE NATIONALS COMMON MAN, HE CAME TO AGREE THAT IT IS TRUE THAT PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING – MEDICATION, AGRICULTURAL ISSUES, LUCK OF EMPLOYMENT, ETC. BEATING OF OPPOSITION IS ANOTHER ISSUE THAT IS AFFECTING OUR WAY DEMONIZING ECT.
SO PF ARE AWARE AND HAVE FINISHED THEMSELVES EVEN WHEN THE DENY HH TO CAMPAIGN, THE PF HAVE DONE IT FOR HIM ALREADY.
Instead of me commenting on this article, i will comment on Mandanda’s hallucinations and idiocy. This idiot writes as if it is the only one that knows how to handle pen and paper. Truth is even non human existence all around Zambia, I mean animals in the bush, animals we keep, birds of the air and the fish in our rivers, flies, ants etc, all of them know that PF is losing these elections, the august 12 elections. If after elections someone will announce that Lungu and PF have won, just know that the same have STOLEN the election, not even winning by rigging. To win this coming election PF will have to force matters openly, that is if security system will agree to assist them. In short I am saying PF cant win this election thru a free and fair election, PF CANT WIN THIS ELECTION EVEN BY RIGGING, INSTEAD THEY WILL HAVE TO START A WAR, MAYB THEN WE CAN SAY WE DONT KNOW FOR NOW WHO WOULD WIN THAT WAR. What this idiot Mandanda is saying is wishful thinking and living in the past. He goes by the past glory of PF if at all they ever had any. The idiot thinks all other Zambians are foolish except him and his criminals PF party. He thinks we can still stumble where we stumbled b4. You are mistaken. We all know what made us be wrongly said to have lost the 2016 election which in truth we won. We hav done our homework. We arnt that foolish.And you can do all the foolish yapping on this platform, truth is you are just exposing yr ignorance how we hav prepared to counter your rigging. Your acusation upnd rigs in Southern Province can only come from someone who is deep in the rotten stinkning pf system of maintaining themselves power to steal national resources. I am afraid to say SUCH CHARACTERS AS YRSELF ARE OUR TARGETS IN THIS ELECTION, WE HV TO FLUSH YOU TO THE SEWAGE LIKE TOILET PAPER. YOU HV KILLED US, AND WE CANT KEEP KILLERS IN GOVT ANYMORE. The earlier this message sinks in you the better.
Your PF has done nothi g for the pipo except to put us in missery. It is disrespect of Zambians to expect that they will still give you there vote. It is disrespect of the united opposition to expect that they will again allow PF to steal their vote. Swallow your foolish pride and accept that you have to pack and go come august 12. As Zambians, NOT EVEN THE AK47 WILL INTIMIDATE US ON AUGUST 12. WE ARE READY FOR YOUR PACKAGE OF VIOLENCE. BRING ON, YOU WILL FIND US WAITING TO STING. JUST PREPARE YOURSELF TO B IN THE OPPOSITION, AND TO B IN PRISON.