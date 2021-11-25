HERE IS NO LEADERSHIP CRISIS IN PF SAYS KANG’OMBE

….as he emphasizes that only a healthy blending of new and old faces in the new PF will inspire confidence among future voters.

LUSAKA, Thursday, November 25, 2021

OPPOSITION Patriotic Front (PF) Kamfinsa Member of Parliament Hon Christopher Kang’ombe has said a lot of people have continued expressing interest to contest the party presidency because of the value that it exhibits.

Hon Kang’ombe said there is currently a certain admirable level of competition in the party because of what it still has to offer to Zambian politics.



The Kamfinsa law maker was speaking when he featured on a live radio interview on Millenium radio today.

He said people cannot compete for something which has no value to offer to their endeavors.



“People cannot declare interest to take over a political party that has nothing to offer them. The reason why they want to take over the party leadership is because PF has a lot of value that will stand the test of time,” Hon Kang’ombe said.



He highlighted that the number of PF Members of Parliament is meant to give support to anyone who takes over the party leadership.



Hon Kang’ombe adds that the infrastructure development that the party implemented over its ten year period of being in government is unprecedented and it will stand as testimony to what the PF can do.

He said people should not mistake the competition to contest the party presidency for a leadership crisis in the party.



“It is normal for any democratic party to exhibit a certain level of competition to lead the party but that should never be mistaken for leadership wrangles,” Hon Kang’ombe said.



He further said there is need to harness the value that the party has even as it goes through the rebranding and rebuilding process.



Hon Kang’ombe has since called for the blending of the experienced politicians with the new crop of politicians with new ideas because the time to practice the old ways of politics is long gone.