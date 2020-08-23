Denny Kalyalya, PHD

Executive Director for Botswana, Burundi, Kenya, World Bank Group

Denny Kalyalya is World Bank Group Executive Director for 22 African countries, including Botswana, Burundi, Kenya, Ethiopia, and his home country of Zambia.

Previously, he was Deputy Governor – Operations at the Bank of Zambia, where his responsibilities included overseeing mission critical or core functions of the central bank, including monetary policy formulation and implementation, currency and national payments systems, as well as regulation and supervision of banks and non-bank financial institutions.

He holds a PhD (Economics) from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, USA (UMASS, 1993), obtained on a Fulbright Hays scholarship, an MA (Economics) from UMASS (1989) and University of Zambia (UNZA) (1983), and a BA (Economics), UNZA (1980).