HERE IS THE OFFICIAL SUMMON OF THE UPND LEADER MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

According to this summon it was extradited on 18th December 2020 last week Friday.

UPND president Mr Hakainde Hichilema is expected today at the force headquarters in Lusaka 1st floor room number 120 it was prepared and signed by Mr K. Kataka the Lusaka Assistant police commissioner Criminal Investigations.

CIC PRESS TEAM