DAEV-DAVID PHIRI’S TRAGIC DEATH.

Here’s my thoughts on David Phiri’s death.

I wish to make a statement on the sudden death of David Phiri, Zambian musician popularly known as ￼DAEV and the aftermath.

I do not know David Phiri, personally. In fact I had never heard of him or his music before his death. But I strongly felt I needed to address and advise you as a Christian nation, loving friends and fans.

As a father, a brother, a son, a Spiritual leader and a human being I am heart broken to see how many of you sharing and posting the dismembered pictures ￼of David on your social media platforms.

This culture is not Zambian, not Christian and but is inhumane ￼and absolutely barbaric!

Imagine you’re the Grieving mother and Daev was your son and you see pictures of his dismembered body ￼on every Facebook page! ￼

Imagine he was your brother or cousin or a friend that you loved. Talk about a life long trauma. ￼By sharing these kind of images you prove you have no love for him, irregardless of what your caption status says above the image.

And You have no regard for all your family and friends who will suffer emotional, psychological, and spiritual ￼distress after seeing a half burned, dismembered ￼human being on your social media. You do more damage to them than Lucifer and all his demons and witches have been doing since the beginning of evil!!!!!!

If you have pictures of dead dismembered bodies of humans on your social media, DELETE THEM NOW!!!! DID YOU NOT KNOW THAT BY LOOKING AT THEM YOU CAN PERMANENTLY DAMAGE THEIR BRIAN🧠. It’s called post traumatic stress disorder!! PTSD. Many of the soldiers from war zones suffer from this all the days of their lives which leads to drug addiction, sex addiction, alcohol addiction and more. They get into these addictions to try and suppress the images of all the dead dismembered bodies they saw in war!!!!!

BROTHER AND SISTERS, YOU ARE BETTER THAN THIS!

I call on all of you who have such images and videos to delete them. If you really loved and cared for him, upload pictures, images and Vidoes of his best.

Finally, I would love to reach out to David Phiri’s family and pass my deepest condolences. I don’t know what it means and the hurt you are going through to lose your son. I am familiar with the pains of losing a loved one and no human words can mend, heal or comfort your hearts. I offer prayers to your whole family and to all the true friends and fans of David that the Lord God through His son Jesus will comfort your hearts as you mourn by the Holy Spirit.

I WOULD LOVE TO HELP PAY SOME OF THE FUNERAL EXPENSES.

Anyone with the family information please inbox as soon as possible so I can make all necessary arrangements to send the money.

Thank you

May His Soul Rest In Peace.

Pastor Joseph Mwenya.

GLOBAL FELLOWSHIP CHURCH

