Former Zambia National Soccer Team Coach is reported to have heaped praises on the in-form Chipolopolo Striker Patson Daka.

The Kafue Celtic football club product has done wonders in the Austrian Bundesliga where he has netted 21 goals since the start of the season and won the Austrian Cup last week.

According to sources the 2012 and 2015 Africa cup of nations winning tactician believes Daka is a modern, fast-paced center forward that is able to make an effort and make a difference because he is skillful and has a sense of movement.

Renard revealed that he lured Daka to Lille when the former Power Dynamos striker was just 17, but had to wait a bit to get him to play because he was young.

The Frenchman further believes that the 2017 young African player of the year is a very promising player who has been lucky enough to be thanked in the meantime because he has proven his worth.

The 2017 Africa cup of nations under 20 champion wrote his own History over the weekend after he scored a hatrick in Salzburg’s 6-0 Win Against Hartburg in their Tipico Bundasliga taking his scoring goal tally to 21 in 23 league matches and became the first Zambian player to score more than 20 goals in Europe.