By Wendson Mavoro

Press Statement for Immediate Release.

Lusaka, Thursday 20th February 2020.

UPND ACCEPTS TO MEET PRESIDENT LUNGU.

Following a ministerial statement in Parliament yesterday by Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo in which he announced that President Edgar LUNGU was willing to meet UPND President Hakainde Hichilema over violence and other pressing problems in the country, the UPND wishes to inform the government and the people of Zambia that the party and President Hichilema are ready and willing to meet President Lungu over matters of national interest.

Alot of lives have been lost, property destroyed and people are living in fear and desperation. There is urgent need to put an end to these problems.

As UPND, we have always believed that many of the problems the country is going through can be resolved through dialogue.

We therefore wish to implore Hon Kampyongo to quickly facilitate the proposed meeting between President Lungu and President Hichilema.

Issued by:

Charles Kakoma.

UPND Spokesperson.