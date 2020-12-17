HH ACCUSES ECZ OF AIDING PF 2021 WIN

By Bruce Mwale

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has accused the electoral commission of Zambia -ECZ of working hard to ensure the ruling PF wins the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Hichilema further says the extension of the voter registration exercise by only four days is a deliberate move meant to disenfranchise eligible Zambians.

He has also stated that the revised nomination dates to between 14-18 June 2021 entails a less than two months campaign period, another effort by ECZ to fix the opposition.

But ECZ Acting Public Relations Manager, Sylvia Bwalya says the commission is working autonomously and within the electoral calendar.