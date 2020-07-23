UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has addressed the problem posed by political cadres, setting out his thinking on the subject on social media.

“Friends, it’s time for an honest conversation about political cadres, that many of you are concerned about,” Hakainde writes.

Asking people to come with an open mind on the subject the UPND leader explains that in looking at the challenge he has first sought to understand its roots. HH says to do this we “must begin by humanising them and not be led by our personal prejudices based on what we have observed as unbecoming conduct.”

“A cadre is a youth, a human being whose circumstances have necessitated their engagement in this form of occupation,” he writes. He goes on to give an example of a young man called Moses, who is in his early 20s and is unemployed.

He describes a harsh start to life and difficult upbringing in which many of his basic needs went unmet. As a result Moses ends up with a worldview of hopelessness.

“As he grows into his teens, his heart is hardened by the tough circumstances of living in want and survival means engaging in social deviance. His heroes are local “Commanders,” who move with bundles of cash and dominate the informal economy within his community. He can relate to them as they have a similar background as he. He is moved by the allure of being able to make a living from pledging fealty to these Commanders, and is happy to do their bidding, even if the acts are criminal in nature,” HH narrates.

“Moses realises that these Commanders source their power in the informal economy from their linkage to politics. This ostensibly makes him fiercely loyal to the political party from which the Commander is aligned. They adorn themselves in party regalia and chant slogans as they traverse the markets, bus stops and informal trading areas collecting tolls, levies and tribute from traders. The police look the other way as they engage in their activities with impunity” he continues.

HH says that for someone like Moses he may not be able to see any alternative for making a living given that he has no education or vocational skills.

“In order to sort out the issue of cadres, we have to address the matter holistically with the strategic engagement of a political, economic, and sociological approach. Appreciate who Moses is and know that there are millions of youths just like him in similar circumstances. Understand the informal economy and how it works and marry that with the intricacies of local politics. This issue will not be solved in a short time frame, but we can begin a process that resolves it” Hichilema proposes.

The UPND leader goes on to set out a proposed solution with three distinct phases. Phase one consists of education, skills and vocational training, phase two is focused on SME development, and phase three is concerned with strengthening institutions such as the police and local government.

“These measures will not displace Moses and his friends, but will offer an alternative opportunity for them to be incorporated into a formal structure with dignity and decent pay,” the UPND leader writes.

“We are determined to provide youths like Moses with skills, jobs and business opportunities. Remember that Moses is human, and his circumstances are not his choosing but rather arising from the dereliction of duty among leaders for far too long,” he concludes.