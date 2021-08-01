HH ADVISED TO STOP PHYSICAL CAMPAIGNS AS HIS ENEMIES MAY HARM HIM

1st August 2021

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, needs now to down his campaigns and rest, as we enter August and remaining with only 10 days before voting, in order to manage the associated risks that come in the last days of election campaign period, Central Province Election Analyst and Observer , Mr. Crawford Mukando, has said.

Mr. Crawford Mukando, who is also Governance Activist, has observed that, following the recent turn of events, were our leader President Hakainde Hichilema, has twice been facing Flight delays, detentions, police confrontations and intimidation’s, I appeal to the National Chairman and Secretary to engage the UPND Leader, to consider staying out this period of atleast 5 days, as we draw closer to 12th August 2021.

“ I have a very strong feeling that, President Hakainde Hichilema’ s life could be in great danger. Because all the options have been tried by the state and still, there is always a way out for the UPND Leader. You know sometimes, it’s important to be assertive and have an anticipation insight, by always thinking ahead of the curve. To be foretold, is to be forewarned. President Hichilema has been facing a lot of blockades by state police and unusual takeoff delays at Airports, for local flights. This has happened twice in a row, thus; the first trip was when he was going to Solwezi and the second was the Chipata trip. Not a good sign at all. For now you need a rest for a few days Mr President”.

However the UPND National campaign team, need to put the Presidential Running Mate, Madam Mutale Nalumango, to manage the remaining Rallies. President HH can come and mop the Votes, in the last Three (3) to Four (4) days, but for now stay put Sir. Let’s protect the life of Mr Hakainde Hichilema, we need him on 12 August 2021, emphasised Mr Mukando.

What we also need to do now, is to manage the robust task this week, to ensure that only vigilant and aggressive POLLING AGENTS , are recruited, trained and placed in the respective constituencies and totaling centers, to protect the UPND vote, said Mr Mukando

Mr Mukando states that this business of putting friends and relatives as polling agents, should not be tolerated and be the basis for recruitment of polling agents. This is a very crucial Election and we need serious people to work as Polling Agents and foot soldiers. I for one would rather have a polling agent, who is vigilant and aggressive and protects the UPND vote, than hiring a friend or relative, whose fundamental interest is just “Food and a K500 fee”, that comes as a social benefit after working on that day.

I can only wish and encourage all UPND candidates the very best of their luck, as we enter the crucial last 10 days, before the big day. Ours is just to come and cast a VOTE for you, await counting, results and collation at Mulungushi, then inauguration of our incoming Seventh Republican President – Mr Hakainde Hichilema, Mr Mukando concluded.

Credit: Serenje Radio 89.5 FM