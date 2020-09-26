HH aka Bally has sent his warmest congratulations to President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila who has gotten married to Mr. Patrick Mwansa.

HH aka Bally wrote:

Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Mwansa.

Mutinta and I wish to extend our profound congratulations to the newest couple in town, Mr and Mrs Patrick, and Tasila Lungu Mwansa respectively, who today were joined in the holy matrimony of marriage. May God bless you as you open in a new chapter in your young lives.

“So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate”

(Matthew 19:6)

HH aka Bally