HH aka Bally has sent his warmest congratulations to President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila who has gotten married to Mr. Patrick Mwansa.
HH aka Bally wrote:
Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Mwansa.
Mutinta and I wish to extend our profound congratulations to the newest couple in town, Mr and Mrs Patrick, and Tasila Lungu Mwansa respectively, who today were joined in the holy matrimony of marriage. May God bless you as you open in a new chapter in your young lives.
“So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate”
(Matthew 19:6)
HH aka Bally
Yes congratulations Tasila. Everybody was getting worried you remaining single any longer. We hope you have found a good husband who will advise you on what to involve yourself in and on what to avoid. We sincerely hope you have not found a partner or counterpart in dubious things.
That’s good encouragement president HH to the young couple Tasila and Patrick. Politics aside the Republican President His Excellence Edgar Changwa Lungu is your brother. Keep it up guys and next time we should see you discuss national matters together just like Raila Odiga and Uhuru Kenyatta did. I would have loved to see HH at wedding reception.
JB Williams, wishing HH to be present at Tasila’s wedding reception is a very tall order. The father wouldn’t invite HH. In the unlikely event that HH was invited, the event would be disrupted by the uncontrolled PF cadres.