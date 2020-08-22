HH aka Bally prays for unity and peace ahead

A Prayer for Unity:

Dear God,

We need you, because we are just flesh and blood, just human. Some days we feel our humanity in us, is broken and uncertain. Sometimes we feel we are hurting, and other times really struggling, and we’re aware, more than ever, of our own weaknesses, and of the dark forces that constantly surround us, fighting to gain ground in our lives and families.

We choose to stand our ground today and say, “no more.” We ask for your help to set aside our differences and look to the greater cause, the cause of Christ. We ask that you would help us to truly live a life of love. We ask that you surround this country with your mercy and cover us with your mighty hand.

We pray for unity in our land, that in spite of our differences, we would be willing to stand strong together and live out our days with compassion and grace. Heal our land and provide us armaments of love, than weapons of destruction and hate. May you resuscitate our shared values, laid upon by the founders of this great land, guided by the love, unity and the fellowship of Christ.

May no one be left behind or treated differently, because they are of a different ethnicity, creed or social background, or feel threatened and alienated because of perceived inadequacies. For you are God, that taught our founding fathers and mothers, to be all encompassing and all loving. One Land and One Nation is our cry.

Remind us to live aware, to redeem the time, listen to your words, and be willing to make a difference in this land. Give us courage to speak out against injustice, but more courage to love and forgive, to strive to uplift our citizens, our neighbours, the young people of our land, the widows, the orphans, the different abled, the very old and our mothers, to justice, peace, dignity and love.

Jeremiah 32:27 – “I am the Lord, the God of all mankind. Is there anything too hard for me?”, you ask. We believe you.

Amen

HH