*PRESS RELEASE*

*Contact* : UPND Media Director Ruth Dante

0976503165/0977780397

*Email* : [email protected]

*HH AKA BALLY’S GROWING SUPPORT IRK PF IN KASAMA*

Lusaka (12.05.2020) – Police in Kasama have arrested and charged three members of the United Party for National Development provincial committee for welcoming defectors from the Patriotic Front.

The more than 134 members who defected to the UPND from the PF were represented by less than 50 people in keeping with the ministry of Health guidelines in view of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country.

The defecting members revealed that, they wanted to join the UPND because the Patriotic Front are only interested in power and have failed to satisfy their expectations as promised in 2011.

Some youths say they have lost hope in PF because they have failed to create employment and are now waiting for Bally, to fix their joblessness,

They also said that the Patriotic Front officials seem to be more concerned about power than attending to the high cost of living, delay of farming inputs, hunger and poverty.

“ Tulefwaya kachema chapwa, nangu balande shani lwabo, we want Kachema now whatever they say, we do not care”,they vowed as they expressed concern at the number of PF ministers and MPs conducting campaigns under the guise of COVID – 19.

But Kasama Police this afternoon summoned three members identified as Catherine Goma the provincial Treasurer,Cephus Bwalya, Provincial Trustee and Justine Mumbi who is the provincial youth chairman and charged them for unlawful assembly before placing them in custody overnight.

According to a reliable source,Patriotic Front officials whose party has undoubtedly lost popularity in the country are under pressure to rebuild an image dented by lies, theft, tribalism, hate-speech, corruption hunger and poverty.

Zambians want change and will vote for their Bally who will always pay attention and provide for their needs

#Ballywillfixit

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*