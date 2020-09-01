HH ALWAYS INSULTS WOMEN- MUMBI PHIRI

The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Mumbi Phiri has condemned the United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader Hakainde Hichilema for demeaning and dragging women in his political statements.

Mrs. Phiri said that the recent statements by Mr. Hichilema on Ms. Mawakwi clearly indicate that the UPND leader has no respect for women.

Mrs. Phiri has further called on women organizations to rise up and condemn Mr. Hichilema for his continued disrespect towards women.

Mrs. Phiri has told ZNBC News in an interview that women should not be undermined by anyone seeking the highest office in the country.

Mrs. Phiri said it not the first time that Mr. Hichilema has indirectly insulted women through his political statements

On Sunday, Ms. Nawakwi disclosed that the UPND leader told her in her home in Roma Township that her disadvantage to contest the Presidency under coalition of parties called UDA was that she was a woman, and on top of that she was not properly married