HH AMASSED WEALTH FROM PROPERTIES OF DECEASED PERSONS, CAN’T BE PRESIDENT – NAWAKWI

FDD President Edith Nawakwi says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema does not qualify to be Zambia’s next President because he stole from the dead.

Speaking yesterday on CHETE 89.9FM Nakonde, Nawakwi alleged that Hichilema amassed his wealth from properties of people who had died.

She said that alone disqualifies and renders him not suitable to occupy the office of the Republican President. “I hate HH because he got rich through dead people”, she said.

But several radio callers condemned her for attacking HH on the radio instead of explaining what she will do for them if voted into office in 2021.

Nawakwi is in Nakonde encouraging people to register as voters.