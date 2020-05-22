PATRIOTIC Front media director Sunday Chanda says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema must stop projecting himself as an angel of light when he is an angel of death who has committed a number of criminal activities in Zambia.

And Chanda says PF respects the media.

Speaking when he featured on a Radio Christian Voice programme, Wednesday, Chanda charged that Hichilema had ascended to the leadership of UPND by using violence.

“Here is an angel of death trying to project himself as an angel of light. Now, here is someone that has used violence to ascend to the leadership of UPND. Where did he come from? Where did he get to become the leader of UPND? What happened to Sakwiba Sikota? What happened to to the Patrick Chisanga, the Uncle Shinono and the current Republican Vice-President (Inonge Wina) who was in UPND at that time?” Chanda asked.

“How were these people kicked out of UPND? Did he go there with a rosary in his neck or he used violence? Here is someone who glorifies the Mapatizya formula, a bloodbath that characterizes the tenure and the life of UPND. Now here is someone who attempted to collide with presidential motorcade in Mongu in what it was perceived by many as an attempt to place danger on the life of the [Head of] State. Here is someone who has declared Southern Province as a no go area for PF. Here is someone who has never condemned the attack of Fr Frank Bwalya on Sky FM in Monze…he was attacked, beaten by UPND thugs. Where was Hakainde Hichilema when all these were happening? Why has he never condemned the threat on Fr Frank Bwalya’s life? Just Last year, we were in Chilanga for the by-elections and journalists were attacked by UPND thugs. Where was Hakainde Hichilema?”

Chanda said Hichilema had no right to accuse anyone of being a terrorist.

“This is someone who has insulted the judges and he has never appeared in any court of law to faces any charges. This is someone who has insulted the Honourable Speaker Dr Patrick Matibini. This is someone who glorifies the use of pangas in the name of self-defence. Here is someone who has never condemned the tribal cleansing that happened in Namwala after the 2015 elections. What peace can Mr HH talk about? If you look at PF and compare with the UPND, which one is the terrorist organization? This is the reason I want to challenge all those trying to over react on this particular matter, I am asking them to go to Monze today and have live political program on Sky FM whether you are an opposition party and thereafter we can come and talk. Mr Hichilema has no right whatsoever, to accuse anyone in this country of being a terrorist organization. He has no right to point figures at anyone and say he is a criminal because his conduct, even that attempt on the life of the President in Mongu that is all criminal behaviour,” he said.

“That is criminal and behaviour that is synonymous to a terrorist. So let him be the last person to talk about this matter. He knows what has been happening in Southern Province. He is fully aware that even last year, the Head of State getting into Monze…and I think the President was coming from meeting Chief Choogo, the motorcade was attacked at BP filling station in Monze and thank God for the security otherwise, that was going to be another blood.”

Chanda said it was Hichilema who was running a terrorist organisation.

“PF is not a terrorist organization and HH knows better that it is not a terrorist organization. He knows that he is running a terrorist organization. Which other political leader in the history of Zambia has ever tempted to collide with the Presidential motorcade? We have had eminent political leaders in this country long before Mr HH appeared on the scene. They respected the leaders who were occupying State House at any particular moment. There were people who were anti-KK. There was never a day when any of them attempted to collide with his motorcade. There was opposition under Dr Chiluba and there was never a day when anyone attempted to collide with his motorcade. There was opposition under Levy Patrick Mwanawasa and there was never a day when anyone attempted to collide with his motorcade. There was opposition under Rupiah Banda and there was never a day when someone attempted to collide with his motorcade. There was opposition under late Michael Sata and there was never a day when any opposition leader attempted to collide with his motorcade. And today you have some who has committed all this?” Chanda asked.

“So he must not come to us and lecture us and project himself as angel of light. He can lie to others because the rest of us will remind him of his past. We will remind him of his deeds and we are not going to fall for this sort of sympathy seeking stand.”

And Chanda said PF respected the media.

“Mr Hichilama has not been to Muchinga. Mr Hichilima is in isolation and probably quarantines himself. He is having these discussions on phones. So there was no physical attack. What was there, and I think it is regrettable and which must not happen is that, there must not be any attack on any media house. The PF as a party, we respect the media and no one must attack any media institution and no one must advance violence, very clear instruction from the leadership of the party. We must restrain ourselves even in extreme provocation but again, we are also saying to our friends that stop the double standards. The formula that you use in your bedroom and once you encounter it the other side, you want to play victim?” asked Chanda.

“Now we are all aware that Muchinga Province has become the epicentre for COVID-19 and having become the epicentre, it has more numbers than Lusaka. It only takes common sense that an area like that one will have a very high levels of apprehension because people do not know what happens next and that is not an area where you

want to take your usual politics to.”