[By Chambwa Moonga in Mumbwa]

MUMBWA UPND member of parliament Credo Nanjuwa has told branch officials that their input is what will help usher party leader, Hakainde Hichilema, into State House.

He stresses that Hichilema should be the president of Zambia in 2021.

Nanjuwa was speaking, in Ila, to Mabele branch UPND officials in Mumbwa Constituency’s Nambala ward on Saturday afternoon.

He was accompanied by Mumbwa Constituency vice-chairman Ian Shichingwe.

The lawmaker said the 2021 general elections were nearing, as per the Zambian Constitution.

“In August next year, let us go and vote for Hichilema. He is our automatic choice here! Is there anyone who can challenge him here? Don’t even think of voting for the PF here,” Nanjuwa said. “But do not forsake those who are supporting the PF, but instead bring them closer. Some of you have a tendency of saying ‘I don’t even greet that one because they support the PF.’ No! Explain to them the goodness of the UPND and Hichilema.”

He reminded the officials that while in 2016 they voted for a councillor, member of parliament and council chairman who all belonged to the UPND, they had not seen any benefit because Hichilema was not in State House.

“So, let our target be voting for our president and that should be our priority. But for us to win the Republican presidency, it’s dependent on the branches. When branch officials start working by reaching out to the people, it will be so easy for us to win the Republican presidency,” he noted. “In 2016, Mumbwa district alone had about 53,000 registered voters. But look at the number of those who went to vote; about 23,000 only. The other larger part didn’t go to vote. Hichilema lost with only 100,000 votes and had every eligible voter voted in Mumbwa…”

Nanjuwa underscored to branch officials that the strength of the UPND was dependent on them.

He also told them that party ward elections would be due in weeks’ time and that he was elated that Mabele branch was intact.

“Ward officials will be voted for by you the branch executive and I expect that you will vote logically. Even as you vote for ward officials, let the larger picture be that of Hichilema. Whatever you do, don’t start saying ‘Nanjuwa did this and that.’ Just focus on Hichilema and voting for Nambala ward officials who will help to take Hichilema to State House. Don’t vote for someone because they are your relatives, even if they have little knowledge about politics,” Nanjuwa explained. “Don’t fight as you will be voting for ward officials. You’re one person’s children and you live in one village. If someone is struggling in their position, replace them but if their performance is outstanding, vote for that person. Our focus is that Hichilema should be the President of Zambia in 2021. That’s the issue!”

He also sensitised the gathering about the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic and how to protect themselves from contracting it.

Nanjuwa distributed re-usable face-masks to many Nambala ward residents.

Meanwhile, Nanjuwa held a similar meeting with Butinti UPND branch officials, within Nambala ward.