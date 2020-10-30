MR.HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AND HIS UPND LAWMAKERS FIGHTS A TRUE BATTLE AGAINST THE PF EVIL GOVERNMENT TO PROTECT THE PEOPLE FROM ANY HARM

By Kabushi Constituency Member.

The United Party For National Development Opposition Leader Mr.Hakainde Hichilema together with his MP’s should be thankful to everyone in the Country for standing fame and serving the people’s lives against Mr.Edgar Lungu and his PF Government who wants to punish the Citizens by abusing the laws.

4 years ago in 2016 during the General Elections,Mr.Lungu and his Members wanted to defile the humans rights by using an evil animal called *REFERENDUM* which they were going round and preach to people so that,they can vote for it without telling them for what was inside it,But Mr.Hichilema worked hand in hand with his Members to tell the people to reject referendum on the ballot paper and for sure,*REFERENDUM* was rejected and flopped and it became a history of the past to everyone.

Still PF Government continues to violate human rights to keep the opposition political parties to be silenced by putting them in prisons and slapping them with fake charges,but they have failed.

Last year in 2019,the PF Government pushed and introduced a failed Bill 10 which required a two third majority of the members to pass in Parliament,but it failed.

Mr.Hichilema and his members together with the independent worked so hard day and night to make bill 10 not to pass.Mr.Hichilema the battle he fights,it’s not for himself,but for the poor Zambian people who are suffering today because of the current PF Government.

Mr.Hichilema needs to be appreciated by everyone,because is a great hero of the people.Mr.Hichilema is the one who made *Referendum and Bill 10 to be the history of the past.

Referendum and Bill 10,dead,gone and dusted.

Thanks our great leader Mr.Hichilema,2021 there we come.

CIC Press Member.