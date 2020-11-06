By CIC PF Reporter.

HH AND HIS UPND I.T. TEAM HACKED PARLIAMENT SYSTEM TO DEFEAT BILL 10-NGULUBE.

Kabwe Central Member of Parliament has accused HH and his cyber team of I. T. experts in hacking and tempering with the voting system in parliament that saw Bill 10 fail to pass despite PF having more than 120 plus MPs counted together with their supporting MPs.

Mr Ngulube said that it’s not possible that the PF with all those numbers could fail to gun Bill 10 even without the opposition the PF had numbers but HH through his cyber team of IT experts tempered with the voting system and made sure that Bill 10 failed.

Asked which proof he had over such accusations Hon Ngulube said that most PF MPs where present but the system malfunctioned and if Bill 10 goes back to the rerun it will go through no matter what.

Hon Ngulube has said the PF will petition the results of Bill 10 as they have written to the speaker for a rerun of Bill 10.

But Speaker of the nation Assembly Mr Patrick Matibin has ruled today that there is no law that will compel Bill 10 to be tabled again or recount ever saying the process is irreversible.

CIC will post the video very soon.

CIC PRESS TEAM.