With my wife, Mutinta, we have managed to get our voter’s cards in preparation for 2021 elections.

However, the process is taking longer than usual and we demand that the Electoral Commission of Zambia speed up this exercise and not disenfranchise citizens.

Fellow citizens, please go and get your voter’s card now so that together we can transform our country for the better.

Mutinta and I promise you all a better tomorrow but each one of us must play a part.

Together with you, we will fix these challenges. Do not lose Hope because Help is on the way.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change