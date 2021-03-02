HH AND PRIVATIZATION IS A NONE STARTER TO THE PF.

IF ANYTHING BLAME YOUR GRAND FATHERS FOR UKUSHSHITA BY ALLOWING THAT YOUNG PERSON BY THEN TO DO SUCH AN ACT.

BASOKULU UKUSHISHITA KABACHAYA TEN ZIRO.

Politicians and the people of Zambia who means well in this country will never waste time talking about privatization which the government has benefited for so many years.

Only deadheads will be talking about privatization because they have nothing to tell the people of Zambia,

by now,

We should be talking about how we are going to pay back the debts we are defaulting, how we shall give back meal allowances to the students, how we will make Kwacha appreciate against other foreign currencies, how we are going to pay retirees for goodness sake.

These are the issues we should be talking about.

Its unfortunate that we are going to allow the PF to bounce back into power because we have a big opposition party which has no strategy whatsoever to win over the PF.

I wonder what the UPND are doing, the PF are busy campaigning and they are waiting for the ECZ to announce, by the time the ECZ will he announcing, it will he over because we will be having thousands of new Corona virus cases and the president through the health minister will say no more campaigning apart from going on TV and radio stations.

It doesn’t matter what a political party does if it’s to win an election, use every means available, people are ready to work with whosoever is giving them hope, including EEP, PAC and any one with a influence. Dont underrate these small political parties. Engage them, there are so many ways you can engage them and they may work well with you.