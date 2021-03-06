HH AND UPND CAN’T PREVENT ME FROM WORKING FOR PEOPLE – Senanga UPND MP Mulowa

Senanga UPND Member of Parliament Mukumbuta Mulowa has announced that he will re-contest his seat as an independent, saying he did not want to be held to ransom by any political party, so that he could concentrate on taking development to the people of Senanga.

He said he was happy to be called a rebel.

“I think sometimes rebels are good. For this country to move forward there should be rebels. You think (late rebel leader Jonas) Savimbi didn’t do a good job in Angola?” Mulowa asked. “Now me I am taking on government and opposition, I am standing as an independent.”

He said the country should take a leaf from Malawi which had ushered in a lot of independent members of parliament, saying if President Edgar Lungu were to win, or any other person they would take him as their own child, and not someone belonging to another party.

Mulowa said he was saddened that he had to be out in bad light for simply discharging his duties as member of parliament, when he voted in favour of Bill 10.

“I am happy to be called a rebel,” said Mulowa.

Another ‘rebel’ UPND MP, Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa (Nalikwanda, Western Province) has applied to be adopted on the ruling PF ticket. Lungwangwa also voted in favour of Bill 10, alongside Teddy Kasonso

Credit: Daily Revelation