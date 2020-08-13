HH AND UPND TAKE VOTERS PROTECTION VERY SERIOUSLY OR ELSE 2021 WILL BE A REPEAT OF 2016

Its all good and well to blame PF for ruining our economy through bad governance but PF failure is not a gauratee that 2021 will be an easy win if we don’t invest heavily in voters protection.

The majority of Zambians know that PF and Lungu have done more harm to our economy through bad governance. PF is a party with no shame and will do what ever it takes to win even if it means rigging.



If Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the party do not put the much needed effective voters protection and listening to those who want to assist then 2021 will be a repeat of 2016.



We saw what happened in the last bye elections recently where some of our own officials failed to sign Gen 12 certifications, now what we are seeing is fake NRC’s being given to foreigners in places like LUAPULA.



The truth hurts but the reality is real, it’s time to talk more about how votes will be protected at all costs from evil men and women who want to destroy of democracy. If Malawi can do it we citizens in Zambia can do the same.