Mbabala… Monday, August 9, 2021

(Smart Eagles)

Former Mbabala Constituency Member of Parliament Ephraim Belemu has warned the people of Zambia against entrusting the UPND and its leader Hakainde Hichilema with power because they are not genuine.

Speaking at a press briefing in Chilalantambo ward yesterday , Mr Belemu said the country require serious leadership unlike jokers lined up in the UPND .

He also accussed the UPND of running councils in the country in a very corrupt manner.

He has challenged the UPND to come out clean on the alledged corruption in councils.

“If you threw a stone in the UPND it will land on a corrupt individual, this tells you how unclean these people are, just look at the councils they have been running that are full of corruption what more if you entrust them with power,Mr Belemu said.

Mr Belemu stressed that His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has demonstrated leadership hence the need for him to continue.

The Former lawmaker said running a country is not magic but require seriousness as demonstrated by the PF.

Mr Belemu said the UPND leadership is full of anger ,bitterness and vengeance hence the reason one can not entrust them with power because they are not genuine.

He said Mr Hichilema and his people are eyeing leadership for wrong reasons.

He has warned Zambians against voting for Mr Hichilema because he is not willing to run the country on principles that unite the country.

And Former Choma District Mayor Jackson Makwamba said its high time people of Zambia scrutinise the UPND and its evil agenda.

Mr Makwamba who is also Choma Central Constituency campaign Manager said its a pity UPND is calling for change when they have continued imposing MPs on the people.

He said this time around will be a hard way for UPND because youths have teamed up to reject recycled leaders.

He said people of Choma Central Constituency have already resolved to vote for a PF candidate Kenneth Moola.