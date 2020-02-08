UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

In 2016, we won Bulilo ward here in Chilubi constituency of Northern province and we told our councillor Albert Lwanga to remain strong and not accept to be swayed or discouraged by those spewing hate speeches.

Our councillor together with the area parliamentary candidate Stanislaus Chele have held the people together, under very difficult circumstances and this is because they believe that Hope and Help is coming.

Chilubi is lagging behind in terms of development. Deplorable roads, no health and education facilities and above all economic challenges that affect all our people here. We however assured our ward officials through our councillor that we are almost there and will turn around this area’s and our country’s economic development.

We are here to drum up support for our parliamentary by-election candidate Stanislaus Chele.

Hope and Help is coming to Chilubi because we are one Zambia, one Nation and one people created in the image of God.

HH.