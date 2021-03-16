Former Vice President Dr. Guy Scot has been chosen as a member of the UPND National Management Committee.

Dr Scot is former Patriotic Front Vice President under PF president Michael Sata.

Dr. Scot was absent at his appointment.

Mr. Hichilema has also urged his party supporters to secure all polling stations during the polls.

And Mr. Hichilema has appointed Mr Batuke Imenda as the new party secretary general taking over from Mr Steven Katuka who is now UPND chairman.

Zambia goes to the polls on August 12, 2021.