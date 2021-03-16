By DARUIS CHOONYA
Former Vice President Dr. Guy Scot has been chosen as a member of the UPND National Management Committee.
Dr Scot is former Patriotic Front Vice President under PF president Michael Sata.
Mr Hichilema has appointed Dr Scot as chief consultant.
Dr. Scot was absent at his appointment.
Mr. Hichilema has also urged his party supporters to secure all polling stations during the polls.
And Mr. Hichilema has appointed Mr Batuke Imenda as the new party secretary general taking over from Mr Steven Katuka who is now UPND chairman.
Zambia goes to the polls on August 12, 2021.
Forward Iweee
Thanks for Job done by recognizing Dr. Guy Scott to be accomodated. People may look at him as a finished too but what they must know is that old machines works well. He is a big library to the nation who controlled Zambia’s economy well within 90 days.
He is a reliable asset to Zambia. Thanks Bally.
THIS IS UTTER MADNESS. IS THIS THE BEGINNING OF THE END OF THE WORLD? THIS IS TOO MUCH DESPERATION BY SAMMY HICHILEMA. AND SURPRISINGLY OLD MATURE PEOPLE ARE BEING USED IN THIS WAY. SAMMY HICHILEMA IS SO DULL THAT HE THINKS EVERYBODY AROUND HIM IS VERY DULL. SO THESE OLD PEOPLE LIKE FINISHED GUY SCOTT CANT SEE THAT HE JUST WANTS TO USE THEM, AND DUMP THEM AFTER HE HAS ACHIEVED ALL THAT HE DREAMS TO ACHIEVE. FORTUNATELY HE WILL NEVER ACHIEVE HIS DREAMS BECAUSE COME AUGUST 12, HE IS IN FOR A VERY BIG, BIG LOSS! AND PLEASE TONGAS YOU HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF HIS DULLNESS, RETIRE HIM ON 14TH AUGUST, AT EXACTLY 18 HRS.