The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) member Chishimba Kambwili has disclosed that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema appreciates the works which have been done by His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Speaking at a virtual rally in Lusaka today, Mr Kambwili says Mr Hichilema recognises the works the Head of State has done across the country.

The former National Democratic Congress party leader says each time they had meeting as opposition alliance he emphasised that the members will have no message for the people during campaigns.

“This why you are seeing him talking much about cost of living. He has no message for Zambians,”he says.

Mr Kambwili says his criticism about what the Head of State has done are fake, because he appreciates the great works.

Mr Kambwili however says his message about high cost of living will end because the Kwacha is now appreciating.

“The cost of living was caused by circumstances beyond Government’s control.

Things like Covid 19 are major causes of depreciation of Kwacha but things are turning around,” Mr Kambwili says.

He also mentioned that the investment made in the agricultural sector is positively affecting people of Zambia.

He says the PF has made sure that the agriculture sector improves in order to improve the living stand in Zambia.

#He categorically said during our alliance time that we have no message for Zambians because Lungu has done alot