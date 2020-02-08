UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

We have just arrived in Matipa area of Bulilo ward in Chilubi constituency of Northern province.

We traveled the whole night and faced numerous searches from the Police on our way. We are thankful to you for your prayers and traveling mercies from God almighty.

We are grateful to the people of Matipa area for receiving us as early as 05:00 hours today.

The Police approved our program and we will go by that but we are not blood thirsty as others to be happy seeing our people shedding blood when its time to choose who they want to lead them.

One thing clear is that, people want change and development, not hate speeches. We encouraged our people to remain strong and not allow dictators determine the future of our country.

We are here to drum up support for our parliamentary by-election candidate Stanislaus Chele slated for 13th, February, 2020.

HH.