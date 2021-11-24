HH ASCENDED TO POWER WITH THE YOUTHS SAYS LISWANISO

UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso says President Hakainde Hichilema got the instrument of power on 12 th August 2021 with youths from all the ten provinces to rebuild and reunite Zambia.

And Mr Liswaniso is proud that the Zambian youths have become a mirror of democracy in Africa and beyond.

Addressing youths in Mkushi, Monday Mr Liswaniso fondly called aka General mosquito among the peers country wide, said the new administration under President Hichilema’s leadership is a must to benefit adding that Zambia is endowed with natural resources

“Don’t play with power,be serious and form cooperatives and local companies here in Mkushi District.

Partner with investors, get licence for mining.

lf you are a farmer also benefit from forming

cooperatives” he said.

Mr Liswaniso said with the fresh of breath in all the sectors of the economy, the young people must graduate from political handouts.

“You employed President Hakainde Hichilema as your servant for you to improve your livelihood l consider you as freedom fighters so promote peace with love and dignity” Mr Liswaniso said.

And losing UPND Mkushi Parliamentary candidate Tepson Kunda commended Mr Liswaniso for his influential leadership among the young people.

He said his message ignites morale in the youths of Mkushi.

“Mr Liswaniso your presence and interaction with the people on the ground has brought new dimension to the spirit of the youths here in Mkushi and l believe it is the same wherever you go” he said.

Speaking earlier, UPND Provincial Youth Coordinator Brian Mulenga said President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to reunite and rebuild Zambia.

He said his visionary leadership is commendable.

“The new dawn administration has brought freedom in this country and look President Hichilema has taken money from Lusaka to Mkushi so that every Zambian regardless of ethinic grouping benefits.

No fear to participate in development programs as far as l am concerned K25.7 million is allocated to CDF. We don’t want anyone from here to steal, Aikona Mani” Mr Mulenga said amidst jubilation from the audience.

He encouraged youths across the country to continue mobilising the party as they enjoy a touch in the new dawn administration.

And Mr Mulenga is optimist that with the free education policy the young generation will contribute to a well informed Zambia.