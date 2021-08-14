HH beats Lungu in Kapiri

HAKAINDE Hichilema has beaten his main rival President Edgar Lungu in Kapiri Mposhi Constituency, polling 30,979 votes against the incumbent’s PF’s 23,883.

This is according to results announces by Kapiri Mposhi Constituency returning officer Elizabeth Manda.

Manda also announced UPND’s Stanley Kakukbo winner on the Constituency election polling 29,393 votes to beat his closest rival, PF’s Crispin Mbita Siingwa who got 25,283 votes.

Socialist Party’s Paul Chilenga was trailing at 919 while Democratic Party’s Steven Kabwe had 725.

Meanwhile, the UPND’s Brilliant Munyeke scooped the Council chairmanship beating PF’s Brian Nkolola.