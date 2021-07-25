HH BEING BLOCKED FROM FLYING INTO SOLWEZI.

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

This is our Country and we must be allowed to move from one place to another.

However, whilst on the runway and basically abode the plane at the KK International Airport, we are being stopped from flying out of Lusaka into North Western province.

Clearance was issued for us to fly out but now we are being stopped. This is typical of a losing dictator.

Fellow Zambians, we will not allow this to go on and we are not disembarking until they allow us to go to our destination.

This is our Country and not for a few corrupt people.

It’s time for Change.

HH aka Bally

