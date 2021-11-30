HH BEING MISLED BY CIVIL SERVANTS,MWAMBA.

As he says the K12 billion accusation is baseless.

Lusaka… Tuesday, November 30, 2021

(Smart Eagles)

Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethopia Emmanuel Mwamba says President Hakainde Hichilema is being misled by the civil servants.

Mr Mwamba said the accusation of PF led government awarding K12 billion contract to contractors who did not even have a shovel is baseless.

He said Mr Hichilema must be careful before issuing any statement to the public.

Speaking on Hot FM today, the former Ambassador said civil servants who are telling him lies want to secure their jobs.

Mr Mwamba said this happened during Chiluba regime when civil servants lied that first Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda stole about K4 billion and after investigations the information was false.

Mr Mwamba said Permannet Secretaries who were responsible in awarding contracts can not award a contract to a contractor who has not registered with National Council for Construction (NCC).

“The country is awaiting to hear which PS awarded such a contract and waiting to see that the K12 billion is recovered. But in the next 2 to 5 years, you will find out that such allegation is false. So the President need to be very careful with statements,” he said.

Mr Mwamba said such statement can even force the Law Enforcement Officers to take matter to court and at the end of the day they will be embarrassed.

Meanwhile Mr Mwamba said President Hichilema was supposed to learn from the previous President and be a good leader but his repeating same mistakes.